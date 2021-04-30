Shakti actor Aniruddh Dave is in the ICU due to COVID 19; Ajay Singh Chaudhary informs his health is improving

Popular TV actor Aniruddh Dave has been shifted to ICU because he has contracted Coronavirus. His friend Ajay Singh Chaudhary shares he is recovering.

Aniruddh Dave was diagnosed with COVID 19 a few days back. During that time, the actor was shooting in Bhopal for a web series, hence he decided to isolate himself in a house. But as per the recent developments, the actor has been admitted to ICU owing to his worsening health condition. However, reportedly now his condition has been improving. Ajay Singh Chaudhary, who is a very close friend of Aniruddh Dave, is in touch with the doctors and his family.

Ajay spoke to ETimes TV and mentioned that Aniruddh was shooting for a web series in Bhopal where he contracted COVID-19. Hence for a precautionary measure, he decided to stay back in Bhopal instead of flying back to Mumbai. But according to the new reports, his infection has increased, thus he had to be shifted to the ICU. He added that Aniruddh was in a new city and he only has his boy with him for taking care of. He said that he cannot go to Bhopal and be with him due to the lockdown situation. But at present, he is trying to help Aniruddh in all the possible ways. He is also in touch with the medical team of the hospital in which he is admitted and ensuring he gets best care.

Ajay added that his condition is becoming better. He said that there has been improvement in his health. Although his recovery is slow, he is better than before. He added that his recovery depends largely on his willpower. He spoke to him on video call last evening and it appears that he is recovering. He urged people to pray for his speedy recovery.

