Shakti Arora on playing grey shade in Kundali Bhagya: The role will be a great challenge for me

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular and immensely loved shows on TV screens. The show enjoys a massive fan following. There have been several interesting twists and turns in Karan's (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta’s (Shraddha Arya) lives, which has kept the audience at the edge of their seats over the past few months. However, it was Rishabh Luthra (Manit Joura) who became the centre point with his return to the show.

He returned to the Luthra mansion and exposed Sherlyn's (Ruhi Chaturvedi) and Prithvi’s (Sanjay Gagnani) evil plans. He also revealed what he went through and what he discovered while being imprisoned in Dubai over the past few years. While the viewers have been glued to their TV screens for all the drama that unfolded following Rishabh’s explosive revelations, looks like an exciting new twist is going to leave them even more astounded as Kundali Bhagya takes a five-year leap. The show has taken a leap of 5 years and there has been the introduction of a new character, Arjun who will be playing a negative role.

Played by popular star Shakti Arora, who is making a grand comeback to TV after a hiatus of 3 years, Arjun will enter Kundali Bhagya and create havoc in the lives of Preeta as well as the Luthra.

Talking about his entry, Shakti Arora mentions, "I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of such a popular show on TV, a show that the public adores and appreciates so much. I have worked with Zee TV in the past as well, so it is like a homecoming for me. Having been away from TV for nearly 3 years, I am really eager to get started. I hope I can live up to the expectations and responsibilities that come with stepping into a show as popular as Kundali Bhagya. My character, Arjun, has some grey shades and he is someone who wants to create trouble for Preeta and the Luthras. Having said that, I feel he has a lot of layers that the viewers will understand as the story progresses, and I am sure the role will be a great challenge for me. It is the kind of role that I have not played till now, and I hope that my fans will enjoy watching me in this new avatar and character."

With the 5 years leap in the show, the male lead of the show Dheeraj Dhoopar will be making exit from the show.

