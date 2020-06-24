Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi resume shoot amid COVID 19 crisis

Colors TV's show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Dangal's Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi have finally restarted shooting in Naigaon amidst the Coronavirus scare. The producer of the both the shows is following all the guidelines as given by the Maharashtra Government. Read on.

The shootings of two daily soaps Colors TV's Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Dangal's Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi restarted yesterday (June 23, 2020). Though the TV shoots were scheduled to resume from yesterday, FWICE and CINTAA had issued a June 22, stating that no shoots can restart until the problems related to sanitation, safety, payment schedule, insurance, and shift timings are sorted. However, even after the circular, the shoots of Shakti and Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi have resumed in Naigaon.

Talking to the Times of India, the producer of both the shows, Pawan Kumar, confirmed that they have begun the shooting once again amid the COVID-19 scare. He revealed that they have the necessary permission from the Maharashtra Government. He further informed that all necessary safety measures are taken for the team, and they are adhering to the guidelines given by the officials. The producer said that they are sanitising the sets every hour and undertaking all the necessary precautions and care while shooting. He said that resuming the shoots was necessary for the staff, especially those on daily wages to help them earn a livelihood.

Though the artists are elated to be back on the sets and face the camera again, everyone is slowly learning to adapt to the 'new normal.' Aparna Dixit, the lead actress of Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi shared that things are completely different for them now. Only some people are present on the sets, others come only when they are required for some work. All are wearing masks, except the actors, as they cannot wear masks on camera. Their temperatures were checked every hour, and they had to wash hands quite frequently. The actress also revealed that she carried her own make-up kit, and since she was the only female artiste on the sets, just one hairstylist and the make-up person was present. Aparna said, 'It is natural to get apprehensive, but at the end of the day, the show has to go on.'

Producers of other TV shows also hope to restart shoots soon. JD Majethia, a producer and Chairman of Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) said that they were intending to restart shoots between June 23 and June 25. However, they wanted to ensure that the permissions, standard operating procedures, and insurance are all sorted out before they begin. He shared that earlier there was no insurance coverage for Coronavirus and because people from varied age and income groups work together, time was taken to draft and frame a comprehensive insurance policy. He revealed that they hope to begin work again two or four days' time.

