Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki to Bawara Dil: List of TV shows that ended in year 2021

The year 2021 had brought a lot of new shows on varied topics for the audience. The shows had kept the audience entertained with their engaging storyline and interesting twists. Apart from the shows starting this year, numerous shows also came to end. There are numerous reasons which led to the shows going off air and one of the prominent ones is the pandemic. Another major reason for the same is the low TRP or the show which could not get the attention of the audience. We have listed below a few shows which came to an end in 2021.

Kuch Rang Pyar ke Aise Bhi 3- The third season of the popular show with lead actors Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes went on air this year but owing to the low TRPs it had to be wrapped up within a few months.

Ishq Pe Zor Nahi- It was a youth-based romantic show featuring the love story of two opposite personalities of Ahaan and Ishqi.

Shaurya aur Anokhi ki Kahani- The show features a unique storyline of the love and subsequent marriage of a professor and his student.

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki- Season 2 of the show was aired in 2021 and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik also did a short stint in the show. But it was shut down due to the lack of TRPs.

Shaadi Mubarak- The show featured the story of two wedding planners, Preeti Jindal and KT, who have contrasting personalities, who venture together as business partners to manage a marriage bureau.

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye- The show grabbing the limelight with its different storyline and periodic drama. It was highly appreciated by the audience.

Hamriwali Good News- The show introduced a new concept of a mother-in-law being a surrogate for her son and daughter-in-law. The show did not perform well owing to its weak storyline.

Bawara Dil- The show features the dynamic love story of two strong personalities of Siddhi Gokarna and Shiva Aditya Lashkar, who marry each other with hate in their hearts. The show had nothing new to offer, leading to poor TRP and early windup.



