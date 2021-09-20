Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki to go off air; Rubina Dilaik shares PICS from last day shoot

Popular show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is all set to go off air. The show was running for five years. Rubina Dilaik, Kamya Punjabi, Cezanne Khan were part of the serials. The actors have shot the last episode. The Bigg Boss 14 winner who rose to fame from this show took to her social handle and shared the pictures with other casts from the last day. She even penned down a heartwarming note and thanked the audience for their support.

The actress writes, “Its a new beginning for such a beautiful end……. #shakti and Saumya will always be the most cherished memories in the chapters of my life …… thank you @msrashmi2002_ for all your unwavering faith in me and @colorstv for such a historical opportunity and a big thank you to our audience for embracing us for 5+years.” It is worth mentioning here that Rubina returned to the show earlier this year only. She plays the role of a transgender in the show.

The show premiered on May 30, 2016. Rubina took a break due to her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. However, after she won, the actress decided to come back and reprise her role.

On the work front, the actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Ardh. The film marks the directorial debut of music composer-singer Palaash Muchhal. And it will also feature actors Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav. The shooting of the film has started.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik shares the poster of her debut film ‘Ardh’; Shoot begins