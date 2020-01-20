Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Jigyasa Singh gets candid about her character Heer; Says it’s very challenging

As Jigyasa Singh is all set to play the lead in Shakti – Astitiva Ke Ehsaas, the young starlet opens up on her character of Heer and reveals what she loves about it.

It’s been four years when Rubina Dilaik starrer Shakti – Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki went on air. Ever since then, the popular family drama on Colors as been ruling the audience’s hearts and even won several accolades in its journey so far. Recently, Shakti – Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki took a leap in its storyline and Jigyasa Singh stepped in as the new lead of the show. The actress will be seen of Soumya’s (played by Rubina) daughter Heer. The young starlet is over the moon after being roped in for the role and is excited about joining Shakti – Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

During her recent conversation with Times of India, Jigyasa got candid about her role and revealed that it has been a challenging character. For the uninitiated, Heer happens to be a transgender in the show and that’s what intrigued Jigyasa about Shakti – Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki and her role. Furthermore, the young starlet stated that despite being a transgender, Heer is just like any other girl who is bubbly, wants to get married and have a family. As per Jigyasa, Heer is obsessed with herself.

She also emphasised while she delighted about being associated with Shakti – Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki, there is a risk of meeting the expectations of the viewers as the show is quite popular among the audience and has received social acceptance. However, Jigyasa is taking the risk in a positive way and is looking forward to giving her best to the show. Apart from Jigyasa, Shakti – Astitiva Ke Ehsaas will also star Kamya Punjabi, Ayub Khan and Sudesh Berry in supporting roles.

