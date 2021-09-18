Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Rubina Dilaik & Cezanne Khan starrer show secretly wrapped up shooting?

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is one of the most popular shows on Colors TV. The show that began in 2016 instantly made way in every viewer's heart. But, now there seems to be a piece of bad news for all the Rubina Dilaik and Cezanne Khan starrer show. Reportedly the show is soon going to go off-air and it has secretly wrapped up its show.

Yes! You heard it right. Rubina and Cezanne’s show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki might soon go off-air. According to reports in Times Of India, yesterday was the last day of the shoot at Naigaon. A source close to the show has said, “Ab aur koi shooting nahin hogi as far as this show is concerned, at least not in this version. You never know, the show might have a second part. It had become a brand." But the source further added that it was quite an emotional moment for all the actors and crew members. "They knew the end was near, but it hurts very differently when it actually ends," the source continued.

It is reported that the last episode of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki will be telecast in the first week of October and hosted Bigg Boss 15 will replace it immediately. There is no official announcement yet on the end of this show. The show's producer Rajini Sharma has obviously told everyone to keep quiet; hence you don't find any Twitter or Instagram post reminiscing the time that was happily spent on the sets.

