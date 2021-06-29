Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’s Sonam on playing the role of transgender: My family has always been supportive

Actress Sonam Arora, who plays the role of a transgender in ‘Shakti’ explained how her family is supportive of her work but her relatives are not.

‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ throws light on the story of a transgender in Indian society. Sonam Arora plays a transgender named Angel in the series. Sonam’s character in the serial is an antagonist to that of Rubina Dilaik’s character, Soumya. The entire cast of Shakti is at present shooting in the cities of Agra. Sonam recently talked about how she started the journey of Angel, how she feels about playing and representing transgenders in society, and most importantly her family’s view.

In chats with ETimes, Sonam explained that she is happy and glad that she got this role. She hadn’t expected to get this kind of character in her career. The actress stated how she had a little doubt because of the society, in playing the role. However, the actress thought that she is capable enough to play such roles and hence decided to continue with it. At last, when Sonam played Angel, it was very well received by the audience and she felt blessed.

Explaining her family’s reaction to such role, Sonam said, “I can’t forget the day when my role made an entry for the first time. My entire family saw it. My father called me. His favourite actor is Sunny Deol and being Punjabis, we speak in that language. He told me, ‘Oh ho Sunny Deol wargi’ (Like Sunny Deol). He started comparing my performance with him and he was very happy. That was a very big compliment. I have played bold scenes and also a boy’s role previously, and my family has always been supportive of my work.”

Laughingly, Sonam said that her school friends messaged and congratulated her. However, the actress’s relatives didn’t agree with her playing a transgender, about which she said, “They are still a bit orthodox. They still don’t think of transgender community so well. The outlook has changed in the metro cities but not in small towns. They would question me ‘Aisa kaisa role kar rahi hai?’ How do I make them understand? I can’t explain it to them. It will take me years to make them understand. Let them think whatever they want to think. My parents support me and that’s what matters.”

Almost after 7 months of playing the role, Sonam thinks that her relatives might have changed their minds, and she doesn’t get to speak to them much. Sonam went on to explain that she loves Rubina’s hand and saree gestures in the show. Talking about the negative reactions for Angel, Sonam explained she would get messages from people that asked her to get out of the show but instead she took it as a compliment. The actress believes, so much hatred towards Angel means she is doing her role correctly.

Share your comment ×