Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Spoiler Alert: Heer gets emotional on meeting Soumya and Harman

The upcoming episode of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki will witness emotional moments of a family reunion as Heer will reunite with her parents Soumya and Harman.

Colors popular social drama Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been witnessing some interesting twists in the storyline these days. So far, we have seen that while Heer (played by Jigyasa Singh) has been fighting her battle against the world, the story took a massive twist as Soumya (played by Rubina Dilaik) and Harman (played by Cezanne Khan) had made comeback in the story. However, Harman and Soumya were yet to meet their darling daughter and Angel was creating a lot of hindrances in the same.

Now in the upcoming episode of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, while Harman will come to rescue Saumya, Angel will take both of them as hostage. However, much to everyone’s surprise, Virat will rescue them. On the other hand, Heer will also arrive on the spot and will get emotional on seeing her father for the first time. While Harman and Virat will head towards handing over Angel to the cops, Heer burst into tears on meeting Soumya. She will question her on why she left her to face the world on her own?

Clearly, Heer is upset with her mom. However, Soumya will pacify her following which Heer will tie a knot on Saumya’s hand like she used to do it as a kid. This will leave the mother daughter duo emotional and they will end up hugging each other. Now that Soumya and Heer have come together on Shakti Astitva Ke Ehaas Ki, it will be interesting to see how the story will unfold for the two on the show.

