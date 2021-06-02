Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Spoiler: Virat’s life in danger as he looks out for Heer and Soumya

In the upcoming episode, the Singh family will be seen confronting Angel as they are looking for Heer and Soumya.de:summary]

Colors’ popular family drama Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which features Rubina Dilaik, Cezanne Khan, Jigyasa Singh, Simba Nagpal and Kamya Punjabi in lead, has been all about interesting twists and turns since its inception. The social drama has been ruling the television screens for five years now and is currently witnessing an interesting storyline. So far, we saw that Heer and Soumya have been missing and Virat along with the Singh family has been putting in all the efforts to look for them.

In the upcoming episode, the Singh family will be seen reaching Angel’s den while looking out for Heer and Soumya. While Angel tries to escape, she will end up getting into a brawl with Preeto as Harman asks her about Heer and Soumya. During the conversation, Angel will tell them that Virat’s life in danger leaving everyone tensed. For the uninitiated, Virat has also been looking out for Heer and Soumya. Meanwhile, as Virat is looking for the ladies, he will be seen fighting the goons. On the other hand, Soumya will hear Virat and will end up calling him. It will be interesting to see if Virat will be able to find Heer and Soumya.

To note, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki recently made the headlines as Rubina Dilaik made her comeback on the show as Soumya. This isn’t all. The social drama also marked Kasautii Zindagii Kau star Cezanne Khan’s return to the television screen after over a decade as he stepped in to play the role of Harman in the show.

