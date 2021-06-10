Shakti: Rubina Dilaik & Kamya Punjabi shake a leg on THIS popular Anil Kapoor song as they wrap up shoot early

Rubina Dilaik shares a video of herself grooving with Kamya Punjabi, Parag Tyagi & other crew of Shakti on the peppy track Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re.

Actress Rubina Dilaik is currently seen playing the role of a transgender in the TV show Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas. The actress has been garnering praise from everyone for her stint in the popular show. Amidst this, the actress and team members of the show miss no chance to chill out whenever they get free time. Similar happened when Rubina, Kamya Punjabi, Parag Tyagi & others wrapped up the shoot early. The entire team was seen shaking a leg on Anil Kapoor’s peppy track Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re.

Giving a sneak peek of it, the Bigg Boss 14 winner shared a video wherein she, Kamya, Parag and others team members can be seen smiling and grooving to the foot-tapping number. Alongside the clip, Rubina wrote, “Early pack up looks like.” Rubina can be seen shooting Kamya and the crew dancing with joy. Later, Kamya takes the phone from her and captures her dancing. Even Kamya's husband Shalabh Dang is also seen dancing with them. All were seen burning the dance floor in a hotel’s lobby.

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, the show had recently completed 5 years of its run on television and the actors shared their joy on social media. Sharing the photos from the celebrations, Rubina had written, “5 years of hard work (minus 1yr 2months) , passion and risk taking ability has been rewarded by your love ( my beautiful people) ........Shakti has and will always be close to my heart....Congratulations to the entire team.”

Produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Shakti aired on Colors TV on 30 May 2016.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik gets a cute gift from her fan; THIS is how she reacted

Credits :Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Share your comment ×