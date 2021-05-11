Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna OPENS up on false death claims: I’m perfectly fine; Such rumours stress me out

In a recent interview, Mukesh Khanna revealed that all his friends and relatives have called by now after fake rumours of his death suddenly started circulating on social media.

Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna was recently in the headlines after a rumour of his death suddenly started circulating on social media. The rumour spread like wildfire to the extent that the actor has been receiving constant calls with people enquiring if he is alive. Refuting such rumours, the Mahabharat actor shared a video on his Facebook saying he is “perfectly alright.” The veteran actor also slammed those who spread false rumours about him, adding that “this is the problem with social media that people spread anything.”

Now, in a recent interview with the Times of India, Khanna opened up about his fake death hoax and said that 'almost all his friends and relatives have called by now.' He also mentioned that he is "literally fed up and does not know what to say or do to rumour mongers who are out on such futile exercises which cause only fear, chaos and anxiety." Mukesh also revealed that comedian Raju Shrivastav, who had also faced a similar thing in the past, had also called him.

The leading daily also quoted the actor as saying, “I am glad that I am perfectly fine and such a rumour about me was terrible. It causes stress on not just me but my family as well," he added, his voice rising in exasperation.”

Mukesh also added that “since many years, there have been fake news items on celebrities' health status. Therefore, he feels “WhatsApp will close down if such news does not emanate from it.”

On the work front, the senior actor gained fame for his brilliant stint in Doordarshan’s serial Shaktimaan. The show aired during the late 1990s. Mukesh is also known for playing the role of Bhishma Pitamah on BR Chopra’s serial Mahabharat.

Also Read: Rahul Vohra’s wife blames poor healthcare system for his death; Claims she got false updates about his health

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×