Shaktimaan fame Mukesh Khanna says women who desire sex are 'indecent'; Calls them 'sex workers'

Mukesh Khanna is best known for his role as a superhero in the television fiction show, Shaktimaan. He also appeared in a few films and was seen in BR Chopra's Mahabharat. The actor recently posted a video titled, 'Kya Aapko Bhi Aisi Ladkiyan Lubhati Hain? on his 'Bheeshm International channel' where he said that girls who desire sex and ask for it are 'indecent' and they shouldn't call themselves girls but 'sex workers.' Netizens are left aghast with the statements made by Mukesh Khanna.

In the video, Mukesh Khanna said, "Koi bhi ladki agar kisi ladke ko kahe ‘I want to have sex with you’, wo ladki, ladki nahi hai, wo dhanda kar rahi hai. Kyunki is tarah ki nirlaj baatein koi sabhya samaj ki ladki kabhi nahi karegi (If any girl tells a boy that she wants to have sex with him, she is not a girl, she is a sex worker. A decent girl from a civilised society will never say such things)." In this seven-minute video by Mukesh Khanna, he asked 'innocent men' to beware of such women.

Here's the video shared by Mukesh Khanna

Mukesh Khanna asked men to not get lured by these 'women' on the internet or in real life because they 'run rackets and then 'blackmail innocent men.' Mukesh also stated that he has received several messages from various accounts, mostly belonging to 'young women' who are ready to offer him 'free sex' but he chose not to respond. Mukesh also warned these women to 'stay within their limits and respect traditions.' The comments under Mukesh Khanna's videos are mostly in his favour and most of them are by women. The popularity he earned from Shaktimaan is unmatched. His choice of topics on YouTube often attracts controversy.

On the other hand, Mukesh Khanna's television show, Shaktimaan is being turned into a superhero trilogy by Sony Pictures International Productions. A big superstar from the industry is touted to be playing the titular role.

Also Read | Dheeraj Dhoopar & Vinny Arora blessed with a baby boy; Riddhima Pandit, Adaa Khan, Drashti Dhami send wishes

