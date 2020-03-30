Shaktimaan fans can rejoice as Mukesh Khanna reveals he is working on a ‘contemporary but rooted’ sequel

After Ramayan and Mahabharat returned on TV, fans demanded Shaktimaan’s rerun as well. Amidst this, Mukesh Khanna shared in an interview that he is working on a sequel of the superhero show.

The announcement of Ramayan and Mahabharat returning to TV amidst the Coronavirus lockdown left almost everyone in the country rejoicing. However, certain fans also demanded a return of Shaktimaan as well. The show about superhero Shaktimaan was extremely popular back in the 90s and Mukesh Khanna was seen as the lead in the same. Amidst the high demand of the show, Mukesh Khanna confirmed in a chat with a daily that he has been working on a sequel for Shaktimaan.

In a chat with Bombay Times, Mukesh Khanna, who didn’t just act in it but also co-curated the content, mentioned that he has been working on the sequel to the superhero show for the last 3 years. Khanna mentioned that people’s curiosity to know what happened ahead in Shaktimaan’s story is one of the reasons why he decided to work on the sequel. He even revealed that once the Coronavirus crisis subsides, he will be in a better place to work on the sequel to Shaktimaan as he knows now that the demand is high.

Mukesh Khanna said, “For the last three years, we have been working towards bringing out the second edition of Shaktimaan, which is contemporary, but rooted in our values. We were working on the sequel because people wanted to know, aage kya hua. I feel whenever we return to work after this crisis, I will be in a better position to bring out the second part because the demand for it is higher than ever before.”

Well, surely this comes as good news for all Shaktimaan fans as every 90s kid wanted to know what happened in Shaktimaan’s story post it went off the air. Back in 2011, Shaktimaan’s animated series was also developed for Sonic channel. Even a TV film Hamara Hero Shaktimaan starring Mukesh Khanna as the superhero came back in 2013. But, fans of the 90s show have been demanding the sequel of the show.

