From Shaktimaan to Hum Paanch, which iconic shows do you want to comeback amid lockdown? VOTE NOW

As Mahabharat and Ramayana have made a comeback to out television screens recently, we would like to know which shows you want to return. Vote now!

India, just like the rest of the world, has been fighting an intense battle against the novel coronavirus. The deadly virus is spreading rapidly across the country and the toll has crossed 1000 along with 29 deaths. In order to curb the spread of this highly contagious virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21 day lockdown across India, which will last till April 14, 2020, along with urging the citizens to practice social distancing, self quarantine and maintaining sanitization and hygiene.

And while most of us are stuck at home, each one of us is looking for their source of entertainment to kill their time during the lockdown. After all, the showbiz industry has also come to a standstill with no shootings or movie releases happening at the moment. Understanding the ongoing struggle, the television producers decided to have a re-run of two of the most iconic shows Ramayana and Maharabhart on Doordarshan. Both the iconic shows were aired in the late 1980s and have made a comeback after almost three decades leaving many of us nostalgic about our childhood era.

Needless to say, the audience is in awe of the return of Ramayana and Mahabharat. Meanwhile, there has been a keen urge among the viewers to witness the comeback of several other popular shows of 80s and 90s like Shaktimaan, Hum Paanch, Hum Log, Tu Tu Main Main and many more. It goes without saying that the type of content which was aired back then was entirely different from what we see today. It not only had an entertaining quotient but also had an innocence to the same. So, as we enjoy the comeback of Ramayana and Mahabharat, we would like to know which shows you would like to return amid this lockdown. VOTE BELOW!

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More