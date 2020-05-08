Shaktiman: Here are some UNKNOWN FACTS about the Mukesh Khanna starrer superhero show

Mukesh Khanna starrer Shaktiman was the first Indian superhero show on television and amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, as the show is being rerun on television, we bring you some unknown facts about the show. Read on!

Back in the day, Mukesh Khanna become a household name with BR Chopra's ‘Mahabharat’ where he portrayed the role of Bhishma, however, with Shaktiman, Mukesh Khanna multiplied his fan following. Why? Because Shaktiman was the first Indian superhero that made every 90s kid believe in the concept of superheroes, and talking about the show, Shaktiman is a popular Indian Hindi language superhero television show that aired on Doordarshan from 1997 until 2005. Such was the popularity of the show that amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the show is being re-telecast on television since shootings of television shows got stalled. While we are sure that most of you would know but let us reiterate that Mukesh Khanna played the role of Shaktiman in the show, and also his alter ego, Pandit GangadharVidyadhar Omkarnath Shastri. In the show, Shaktiman was shown to be a human who had attained superhuman powers through meditation, and five elements of nature- Space, Earth, Air, Fire and water. Given the popularity of the show, Shaktiman was translated into different languages and aired on different channels. Shaktimaan was a hero who influenced generations and continues to do so with inspirational stories and a moral that 'Good Triumphs Over Evil'.

Later, Shaktiman was followed by 'Shaktimaan: The Animated Series' in 2011, and a television film titled 'Hamara Hero Shaktimaan' in 2013. As we speak, reports are rife that Mukesh Khanna is working on a sequel to the show and will start working on a follow-up after the lockdown. Now, talking about Shaktiman, we bring you some unknown facts about the show which will, in turn, raise your curiosity while you binge watch the show on television amid lockdown.

Did you know that Shaktimaan's alter ego was inspired by an American comedian?

Who would have thought that Shaktiman’s alter ego in the show- ‘Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri’ and his appearance was inspired by American comedian Jerry Lewis. That’s right! Well, every character has an inspiration and such was the case of Shaktiman's alter ego and during an interview, Mukesh Khanna confirmed that back in the day, when he was planning the look and appearance of his alter ego, Jerry Lewis was the one who inspired him to sport the buck teeth and floppy hair.

–“Yeh avtaar nahi hai…”was a lie

We all know that Shaktiman use to mouth a famous line in the show –“Yeh avtaar nahi hai…” but little did we know that it was a lie because although Shaktimaan's theme song said that he's not a reincarnation but a simple human, reports suggest that Shaktiman is actually a reincarnation of a saint, Shri Satya, who in turn descended from Mahabharata's Bhishma Pitamah.

Did you know that Shaktiman aka Mukesh Khanna wasn't too happy with the show's special effects

Well, every 90s kid who has binge watched Shaktiman would know that the show had a lot of special effects and while we pretty much enjoyed the special effects, Mukesh Khanna wasn’t too happy with it. Besides playing the role of the protagonist, Mukesh Khanna was also the producer of the show and as a producer, he wished Shaktimaan's special effects to be that of international standards.

Shaktiman had numerous powers and also, an almost equal number of villains

Shaktiman, the Indian superhero, was every 90s kids dream guy and being a superhero, he did possess superpowers, and little did we know that besides jumping from one place to another, he had numerous others powers such as Superhuman speed, strength, durability, telepathy, teleportation, controlling all light and sound waves, near-omniscience, near-omnipotence, among others. Also, did you know that Shaktiman had a number of villains that he had to tackle through the course of the show. From Tamraj Kilvish, Dr. Jackal, Sahab, Kakodar, Natasha, Electric-man, Kapala, Kekda Man, Jonk Jonkaa, Matandeeka, Kitanuman, Pretolla, Stone-man, Plastica, and many more, Shaktiman’s list of enemies was endless.

