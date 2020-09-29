  1. Home
Is Shalin Bhanot in talks with Sajid Nadiadwala banner for a film?

Reports suggest that Shalin Bhanot has been in talks with the Sajid Nadiadwala banner for a project.
6401 reads Mumbai
Is Shalin Bhanot in talks with Sajid Nadiadwala banner for a film?
recently even seen posing for the paps outside the estate and while there is no official confirmation, we sure know something is brewing. A birdie tells us that Shalin is in talks with the banner for an upcoming film where he might bag a pivotal role, there by making his big Bollywood debut. However, there is no official confirmation we have on the same. 

The actor was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's successful franchise Naagin 4 and recently.we had informed that the actor was prepping up for a role he bagged in a web show. A source close to the development had earlier informed us that the casting for the Netflix show, which was to be directed by Vishal Bharadwaj was on. The story is reportedly based around the time period of Indian's Independence wherein the protagonist discovers that everyone born at midnight on 15th August 1947 has some sort of special powers. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Naagin 4 fame Shalin Bhanot approached for pivotal role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Midnight’s Children?

Meanwhile, about how he had been spending his lockdown, Shalin told TOI, "I am actually dealing with this lockdown very positively. I really needed some ‘me’ time. I was shooting continuously (before the lockdown happened) and 2019 was also great as I was shooting throughout the year for different things. I think this break is well-deserved. Jab aapke paas option ho, tab aap achha-bura karo. But when you have no option, I feel the right thing to do is take things positively and make the most of it."

