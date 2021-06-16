Shama Sikander bares it all as she shares bold PHOTO with an oversized hat

Actress Shama Sikander is back again with another photoshoot. Her pictures have gone viral on social media.

Actress Shama Sikander is still remembered for her performance in the serial 'Yeh Meri Life Hai'. She had essayed the role of Pooja Mehta in the show. Later on, she did a short film and a mini-series. Of late she has been sharing her bold pictures on social media. Her posts often set the temperature soaring. Today, also she has shared a sexy picture of herself from New York.

In the picture, she is seen posing nude and has covered her torso with an oversized black jute hat. Her hair is styled in curls. Shama is posing against a large, white paneled window. She captioned it as ‘Its Hat season’ along with a wink emoji. Fans have also reacted to the picture and called her gorgeous.

To note, the actress has been posting several bold photos on her Instagram. She had appeared in Bollywood films including starrer Mann.

She started her own production company named Shama Sikander Films Pvt. Ltd and produced short film series Ab Dil Ki Sunn. The series is a part of seven short films and spoke about the problems like depression or bipolar disorder. She got engaged to US businessman James Milliron in Dubai and was supposed to get married in 2020. But owing to the pandemic, it got postponed.

Credits :Shama Sikander Instagram

