Shama Sikander finally gets ‘Bridal vibes’ as she enjoys her bachelorette with girl gang; PHOTOS

It is the year of weddings as numerous stars got married from the start of 2022. Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera, Afsana Khan, Bhumika Gurung, etc. got married this year. Now Shama Sikander will soon tie the knot with her fiancé James Milliron. The lovebirds will be tying the knot on March 14 in Goa. Prior to the wedding, the actress had a gala time with her girl squad on her bachelorette.

All of the bridesmaids are seen in pink robes and she has sported a white robe. All of them had quirky titles on their eye masks. They are all seen in satin outfits, hats and slippers. Shama's dress had 'Bride' written on the back. Shama captioned her post as, "Finally getting the Bridal vibes…. What a beautiful bachelorette Thank you all my lovely bridesmaids you all made my day. Thank you @stregismumbai for making my day so soo soooo special a special thanks to the entire team from the bottom of my Heart.”

See post here-

Ye Meri Life Hai actress will soon walk down the aisle with James Milliron. As per our sources, the lovebirds had planned a destination wedding and their family had even started preparing for their D-day. As for the wedding, it's going to be an intimate one with family & close friends. James' parents are expected to reach Mumbai soon for the wedding.



