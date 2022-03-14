Shama Sikander-James Milliron Sangeet: To-be-bride & groom dance to their hearts' content with friends

Actress Shama Sikander and James Milliron will be tying the knot today. Shama has shared sangeet pictures on Instagram. In the photos, Shama looks gorgeous in a golden shimmery lehenga. She paired it with a black netted dupatta, studded necklace with green stone and shimmer bracelets. Her groom-to-be had sported a shimmery blazer and black formals.

She shared in the caption, “A night that shall always be remembered…. So much love so much gratitude” The couple is having a destination wedding in Goa and the festivities will go on for two days. The actress dated James Milliron for a long time now and the couple got engaged in 2015. They had planned to get married in 2020 but had to postpone the wedding due to a pandemic situation.

See post here:

Here are some glimpses of a fun-filled Sangeet party:

Shama and James kickstarted their wedding functions on Sunday. The two have been sharing gorgeous photos from the pre-wedding event.

Earlier, talking about her wedding, Shama told The Times of India, “James and I have waited for two years for this day. We will have a white wedding and it will be a two-day affair. We are keeping it more international because many of our relatives are settled abroad. It will be ‘India meets America’. I love seeing people at white weddings, but I had never thought of how I wanted mine to be. I love the simplicity, class and elegance associated with the white wedding. I don’t believe much in rituals. The only one I believe in is coming together and celebrating love.”



