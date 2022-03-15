Shama Sikander-James Milliron wedding: Mahekk Chahal, Mika Singh & others send best wishes to the newlyweds

The wedding season doesn’t seem to end in the telly world. After Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar, Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera, another television actress has tied the knot now. We are talking about Shama Sikander. The actress, who is known for her performance in shows like Ye Meri Life Hai, Baal Veer, etc, had tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend James Milliron. It was a destination wedding for the couple as they took their nuptial vows in Goa on March 14, 2022. It was an intimate ceremony and was attended by the couple’s respective families and close friends.

Interestingly, Shama took social media by storm as she shared stunning pics with James from their dream-like wedding. The actress looked ravishing in her white bridal gown. On the other hand, James complimented her well in his white suit. The couple looked much in love as they posed together for the camera on their big day. As soon as Shama had shared the pics on her Instagram account, fans showered love on the newlyweds. In fact, several celebs also took to the comment section and sent best wishes to Shama and James. Mahekk Chahal wrote, “Congratulations to you both. God Bless”. Among other celebs were Sonnalli Seygall, Meet Brothers etc who showered love on the couple. Besides, Mika Singh also shared the newlyweds’ pic from their pre-wedding function on his Instagram story. He captioned the image as, “Congratulations @shamasikander and @jamesmilliron. Wishing you both a happy married life”.

Take a look at celeb wishes for Shama Sikander and James Milliron:

For the uninitiated, Shama has been dating James for a while now and the couple has been going strong with their relationship. It was reported that the couple was planning to tie the knot in September 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic made them postpone their wedding.