Shama Sikander opens up on her wedding with James Milliron: I never thought about marriage…

Actress Shama Sikander is beaming with joy as she recently tied the knot with her longtime beau James Milliron in Goa. The couple looked stunning in their all-white wedding attire and the pictures from their marriage went viral on the internet. Now, in a recent chat with a news portal, Shama Sikander opened up on her wedding and said she was not really keen on marriage.

Speaking with India Today, newlywed Shama Sikander said, "I never thought about marriage. I was excited about love. I was all about love and I still am about love, but the marriage was something that was not on my (mind). It is because I have seen what happens in marriage and because of the condition I come from. And because I have noticed so many things that go wrong in a marriage. (That is why) I emphasise more on love always.” For her love is strong and everything else is secondary and just a piece of paper. “But if you mean what you are doing, then that piece of paper has meaning. Otherwise, it is just a piece of paper,” she said.

Even James Milliron opened up on the wedding ceremony and revealed that he realised Shama was the one for him within the first week of their meeting. He further added that their energies matched and they cared about the stuff that was going to last for the rest of our lives. He said that the types of conversations that they had in the first two weeks are the types of conversations that they will continue to have 30 years from now.

For the uninitiated, Shama and James dated for a while before tying the knot. It was reported that the couple was planning to tie the knot in September 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic made them postpone their wedding.

Also Read: Shama Sikander-James Milliron Sangeet: To-be-bride & groom dance to their hearts' content with friends

