Shama Sikander posts a funny video with husband on social media

Actress Shama Sikander and her beau James Millirion have made some funny yet educative videos on precautions to take during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In one video, posted on TikTok, Shama plays the coronavirus while James just sanitises his hands to keep the virus away.

In another video, Shama is seen dancing to the beats of the popular dance number "Main teri dushman, dushman tu mera" from the superhit film "Nagina". When James comes out of the house, Shama, essaying the virus, attacks him.

"I just got this idea one day of twisting it a little bit to make people laugh as well as educate them about the precautions to be taken to stay safe. I am overwhelmed that people have loved it. Someone sent me a Direct Message that this is what we need -- to pair educational content with entertainment, for it to reach a large audience and teach them something with a smile," said Shama.

She added that if people take these small precautions and become aware, it would prpove to be life-saving under these circumstances.

"I'll make more such stuff in the future, maybe. I would urge all people to take extreme precautions and follow government protocols during this epidemic. We need to stay united and indoors," she said.

