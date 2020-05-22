Shama Sikander puts her wedding with fiancé James Milliron on hold amidst COVID 19 crisis

Shama Sikander, who was going to tie the knot with her fiancé James Milliron in September this year has put her wedding on hold amidst the Coronavirus crisis. Read on to know more.

It's no news that the Coronavirus crisis has put normal life to a standstill. Many weddings that were supposed to take place have either been cancelled entirely or have been pushed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. One such grand wedding is that of Shama Sikander. Yes, the actress was all set to tie the knot with longtime fiancé James Milliron in September this year. However, now she has to move the marriage date forward as the situations are just not right.

Talking about the same with the Times of India, Shama revealed that the couple had planned a destination wedding in September-end. From the venue to the decorations, everything for the D-day had been finalised. They were just about to decide on a final date for their special day, but that is when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. She added that their families had also begun the preparations in full swing. The Yeh Meri Life Hai actress added that since James parents are not frequent travelers, they did not have a passport in place. So the couple had asked them to begin with the paperwork for acquiring their passports in time. However, the plan is now put on hold because she feels it is not a safe time to travel across at these times.

The beautiful actress further added that COVID-19 has changed the couple's idea about everything in life. They are trying to help people in need and help them get through these distressful times. She said that doing so has definitely brought them more joy. She stated, 'The wedding will happen whenever it has to.' The duo is worried about James’ parents as the conditions in the U.S. are worse. She said that while they are living here in Mumbai, James' parents are all alone there. His parents are old and his father was ill some months ago. However, they are keeping in constant touch with them.

Shama also feels lucky that James is by her side during the nationwide lockdown. She said that he can imagine how things get tough during such situations for people who are living alone. One can be affected emotionally, however, she is fortunate that James is with her.

Credits :Times of India

