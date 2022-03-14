Shama Sikander’s first picture with James Milliron post marriage is all about love

Today is the most memorable day for actress Shama Sikander and James Milliron as they finally got married. They had set the date for the wedding on 14th March and planned for a destination wedding in Goa. The couple has been dating for some time and had got engaged in 2015. They wanted to tie the knot in 2020 but had to postpone due to the pandemic situation.

In the first pictures clicked by The W Story, the newly-married couple looked spectacular in their white outfits. The bride looks dreamy in her bridal outfit and the groom looks dapper in his crisp outfit. While the actress grabbed all the eyeballs in her breathtaking white gown, the groom donned a formal three-piece suit. Shama and James hugged each other in the first photograph post marriage. Sharing it, the actress wrote, "WHOLE". Fans and followers rushed to the comment section and congratulated the just married couple.

See pictures here:

Shama Sikander recently shared pictures from her sangeet function. She captioned, “A night that shall always be remembered…. So much love so much gratitude”. The actor had shared that it would be a white wedding and since most of their guests are flying from abroad, it’s going to be an ‘India meets America’ theme event. She added that she wants a simple yet classy and elegant wedding, which she says would be a ‘spiritual one’. Given that a lot of James’ family wouldn’t be able to come for the wedding, the couple plans to have a party in America soon.

Talking about her wedding plans, Shama had shared with Indian Express, “Honestly, it was a very quick impromptu decision for us. If the pandemic didn’t happen we would have been married by now. We decided to just take the plunge now.” The actress had recently shared pictures from her pre-wedding shoot. She wore white bridal attire and James wore a black suit.

