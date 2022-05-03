Shama Sikander shares about plans for her first Eid celebration post marriage with James Milliron

Actress Shama Sikander got married to her beau James Milliron on 14 March in a dreamy white fairy tale event. The couple will be celebrating their first Eid together after marriage and Shama shared her excitement for the special day. The actress shared about her childhood rituals and how she will be celebrating this year, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Talking about childhood, Shama Sikander shared, “Eid has always been an integral part of my life since childhood. I used to fast a lot before, and look forward to getting eidi. That is what children want! This time, because obviously it’s my first after wedding, so we are excited to host our loved ones. This time though, I am looking forward to giving eidi, it’s a total shift.”

Elaborating on her husband’s interest in the rituals, she shared, “We both were very religious at one point, now are totally into spirituality. It’s not like we don’t want to, but it just doesn’t come into our natural being. We respect everybody who does it, goes for iftar. We have iftar at our home as well. Both of us are hence spiritual, we don’t do any religious activities anymore. It just happened, it was a conscious decision.”

Shama said that the celebrations will start in the morning, with her entire family and friends invited. She shared that she will organise a lunch for the day. She added that everybody wakes up early in the morning, does Eid prayers, and opens the fast after it. Her mom and whole family cook delicious delicacies and then come to her house. She added that she loves the kebabs and one thing that she never fails to do on every Eid is eating sheer qorma and biryani.

