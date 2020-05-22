  1. Home
Shama Sikander wants to star in the reboot of 'Yeh Meri Life Hai'

Actress Shama Sikander is gung-ho about having a reboot of her 2004 slice-of-life TV show "Yeh Meri Life Hai" and even wants to star in it. She says if the show is ever remade then makers should make it for the web-space television.
With reboots of shows like "Kasautii Zindagi Kay" and "Sanjeevani" among many others, the idea of "Yeh Meri Life Hai" being brought back seems a perfect plan for Shama.

The show revolved around a Gujarati middle-class girl, who aspires to become a film director.

"I would like them to make it for web than TV. I just feel that web has more potential. My show was anyway a lot more forward-looking than television of that time, plot wise. I would really like to star in it," she told IANS.

