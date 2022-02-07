‘Shame’: Rakhi Sawant reacts to trolls accusing Shah Rukh Khan of ‘spitting’ at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral

The 'Queen of Melody' Lata Mangeshkar, aged 92, breathed her last on February 6. The singer’s health deteriorated in the last few days and unfortunately, she passed away. Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. Her last rites were performed at Shivaji Park, Mumbai with full state honours. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and other celebrities. Amid this, a picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan blowing and offering dua went viral on the internet. Several social media users slammed the actor for a facial gesture and blamed him for ‘spitting’.

In the viral video, the actor, who came with his manager Pooja Dadlani, was seen raising his hands and praying for Lata Mangeshkar’s soul. He was then seen blowing out air from his mouth as he bent over the singer's mortal remains. While several blamed SRK for ‘spitting’, many came to his rescue and slammed the trolls. Recently, Bigg Boss 15’s Rakhi Sawant also commented on the same. The actress got angry over the controversy and said, “It’s a shame on people who are doing this. SRK did not spit. The truth is that after dua, devotees blow out air which is a part of the prayer for the departed soul in the particular religion. Jeeyo aur Jeene do.”

Earlier, talking about the incident, actress Urmila said, “As a society, we have deteriorated so much that we think praying is spitting. You are talking about an actor who has represented the country on various international platforms. Politics has reached such low levels and it's really sad.”

