Shamita Shetty and boyfriend Raqesh Bapat take viral dance challenge; How did they do?

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. They met on the sets of Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT and their love grew inside the BB house. Raqesh also supported his ladylove when she was inside the house of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 and it is no denying saying that their love is growing day by day. They are quite vocal about their relationship and their social media handles are also full of each other pictures. Speaking of which, a few hours ago, the Mohabbatein actress shared an adorable dance video on her Instagram, featuring Raqesh Bapat.

In the video, the couple took the popular dance challenge that is currently going all over the Internet. They danced on the song ‘Head, shoulder, knees and toes’ and looked so adorable as they matched the dance step in the short video. While sharing the post, Shamita wrote, “Vibing and Grooving.” As soon as she posted the video, their friend and former Bigg Boss contestant Neha Bhasin commented, “Huhah Raquessssh and Shetty.” Fans too could not stop gushing over the dance video. A user wrote, “OMG! #ShaRa spreading their magic!” Another fan commented, “Hahaha so cute, Raqesh being so cutieee #ShaRa Love.”

During an interview with ETimes, Shamita Shetty had spilt some beans on her relationship with her boyfriend Raqesh and her marriage plans. She also told that at this point in time she wants to settle down, work and have babies.

