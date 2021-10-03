Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt lock horns ahead of entering the Bigg Boss 15

The wait is over and Bigg Boss 15 will start from today. The audience is waiting for the first episode. On Saturday a grand premiere was held. In this contestants were seen introducing themselves and also entering the house. This time Bigg Boss OTT contestants were also seen entering the house—Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehjapal and Nishant Bhatt. To note, all these three never had good relationships in the digital version of the reality show. They were always seen fighting with each other.

Colors channel has shared a video from the grand premiere night where host and actor Salman Khan is asking Nishant Bhatt about Shamita. He asks him, “What were the mistakes that Shamita made in Bigg Boss OTT?” And on this, he replied saying, “She becomes biased and she has a problem if not got to control.” But the actress completely denied this allegation and said that I was never biased and never forced anyone. Both were seen locking horns infront of the host.

Salman next ask Pratik that will he continue his friendship with Nishant as in Bigg Boss OTT and he said that he is not sure what will happen in the house now.

Click here to view the video: