Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat look all sporty as they get clicked outside a studio; PICS

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat form one of the most adorable pairs in the Telly world. The duo met in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, which was hosted by Karan Johar. They formed an immediate connection in the house and eventually fell in love with each other. The couple expressed their feelings for each other in the show itself. After the show also, they are often spotted together going for the dates. Their fans had given them the name ShaRa when they were in Bigg Boss' house.

Both are quite active on their social media handle and often share pictures with their fans. Today, Raqesh and Shamita were spotted in the city outside a studio. Raqesh looked dapper in a blue T-shirt and added a shirt as a layer over it, and paired it with black jeans. He opted for white shoes and completed his look by adding sunglasses to beat the heat. On the other hand, Shamita is sporting a black top and printed grey jeggings and opted for maroon shoes and dark sunglasses.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Raqesh spoke about their relationship and said that it is all about the energy that two people share. He added, “We are in a happy zone; she is a dear friend. Friendship has to be so strong that nothing else can affect it. She is a pure soul.” He further added, “I would not name it a relationship. It’s a bond.” He then said that Shamita is the woman he respects.

