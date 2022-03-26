Shamita Shetty beautifully recreates song ‘Agar Tum Mil Jao’ as her and Emraan Hashmi’s film Zeher turns 17

Emraan Hashmi and Shamita Shetty starrer Zeher turned 17 on March 25. The movie was a hit among the fans and its song ‘Agar Tum Mil Jao’ has a different fanbase. Even after 17 years, the song which is sung by Shreya Ghoshal is a hit among the fans. And, on the occasion of the movie’s anniversary, Shamita shared a soulful rendition of the song on her Instagram.

Taking to the reel section, Shamita beautifully recreated the song. She wore a t-shirt and denim shorts. She looked every inch beautiful in the video. While sharing the video, Shamita wrote, “A little something with love....from Me to You. Celebrating 17 years of Zeher..”

Watch Shamita Shetty’s video here

As soon as she posted the video, it went viral. Her friends and fans started pouring in sweet comments in the comment section. Raqesh Bapat, Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin, Jay Bhanushali, and others commented on her video. A fan wrote, “This song hits different now.” Another user commented, “Lovely.‘

Earlier, Raqesh and Shamita had celebrated Holika Dahan together. They had also sent out good wishes on Holi to fans with a video. The video was posted by Raqesh on his Instagram handle. He had joined Shamita and her sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra at her place for Holika Dahan.

Also a few days back, Shamita and Raqesh were papped in the city as they stepped out for dinner. For the dinner date, Shamita and Raqesh opted for stylish attire. Shamita opted for a lacy white tank top with fitted blue denim jeans. On the other hand, Raqesh wore a black shirt with light blue jeans and white sneakers.

