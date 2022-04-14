Shamita Shetty is blooming in Raqesh Bapat's love as he gifts her a lovely present; See lovebirds' PIC

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat form one of the most adorable pairs in the Telly world. The duo met in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, which was hosted by Karan Johar. They formed an immediate connection in the house and eventually fell in love with each other. The couple expressed their feelings for each other in the show itself. After the show also, they are often spotted together going for the dates. Raqesh Bapat recently shared a beautiful post in which Shamita Shetty is smiling as he gifts her flowers.

In the picture shared by the actor, he is seen standing close to Shamita Shetty as their heads are touching. Shamita is seen holding a beautiful bouquet of flowers and she is looking at them. Her face is flustered as she seems delighted by the presence of her love and his sweet gift. Raqesh Bapat wrote in captions, “Bloom”.

See the post here-

The fans of the duo is very excited to see them together after some time. The fans had given them the name ShaRa when they were in Bigg Boss house.

While speaking to the Hindustan Times about their relationship, Raqesh Bapat said that it is all about the energy that two people share. He added, “We are in a happy zone; she is a dear friend. Friendship has to be so strong that nothing else can affect it. She is a pure soul.” He further added, “I would not name it a relationship. It’s a bond.” He then said that Shamita is the woman he respects.

