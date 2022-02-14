Shamita Shetty expresses love for Raqesh Bapat on Valentine’s Day, says ‘You are my favourite feeling’

It's Valentine’s Day today and love is in the air. Numerous celebs couples have been sharing mushy posts for their partners on social. Popular Bigg Boss couple Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been painting the town red with their mushy romance. The couple fell in love with each other during Bigg Boss OTT and have a rock-solid relationship even after the show. On their first valentine’s day, the actress shared a cute video along with wishes for her beau.

In the video shared by Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat is seen pulling Shamita towards himself. Shamita Shetty looks very stylish in a white off-shoulder dress. She shared in the caption, “Well…. In time… my Valentine @raqeshbapat .. you are my

favourite feeling Happy Valentine’s Day to my insta family #love #valentineday #happy #shara #cute”.

Raqesh Bapat had earlier shared a picture with his ladylove Shamita Shetty as they held hands. He wrote, “In good hands #Shara”.

During an interview with Etimes TV, Shamita Shetty talked about her relationship, "I was sending positive energies to the universe while I was inside the BB 15 house because I believe in manifesting things. It is an affirmation that I am getting married this year so the universe has to make sure that I get married this year. During COVID I really realised that I was alone and the loneliness got to me. I’ve been single for a very long time and I live my life my way or by my own terms. I definitely missed having a partner. I am happy that I’ve one right now. Let’s see where that goes but yes I would like to settle down, work, and also have my babies. There’s a lot that I want to do.”



