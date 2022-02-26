Shamita Shetty exudes perfect summer vibes in her floral maxi dress and her panache is winning hearts

Shamita Shetty has been the talk of the town ever since she has participated in the much talked about Bigg Boss season 15. The actress had been one of the strongest contestants on the popular reality show and not just managed to make it to top finalists but also won hearts with her game on BB15. Apart from this, Shamita’s fashion statements have also been the talk of the town of late as the diva never misses a chance to dish out major style goals.

Amid this, we have got our hands on a beautiful pic of the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant wherein she was dishing out perfect summer vibes. In the pic, Shamita was seen looking resplendent in her one-shoulder floral maxi dress featuring an asymmetrical neckline, ruffle hem and an inbuilt belt that cinched her waist. She had teamed the summery floral print chiffon dress with cosy flats and completed her look with a watch, minimal make, open tresses and wore simple stud earrings as her only choice of accessories.

Take a look at Shamita Shetty’s pic:

Meanwhile, Shamita is currently grabbing attention on the personal front for her ongoing relationship with Raqesh Bapat. The couple had fallen in love with each other during their stint on Bigg Boss OTT and even went on to confess their feelings for each other on national television during Bigg Boss 15. Recently, Shamita and Raqesh had also made their way to Alibaug along with the actress’ family and had spent Valentine’s Day there followed by Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s daughter Samisha’s second birthday celebrations.