Shamita Shetty flaunts her artistic skills as she paints: 'You got to do what makes you happy'

Shamita Shetty is a popular name in the entertainment industry and has been in the showbiz world for many years. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on her social media handle and she often shares pictures and videos. Shamita is close to her family and the actress is often seen spending quality time with her mother, her sister Shilpa Shetty, her nephew Viaan and niece Samisha. Today, Shamita shared a video on her Instagram handle in which the actress gave a glimpse of what she enjoys doing the most.

Shamita can be seen sharpening her artistic skills and painting a beautiful picture. The actress applauded her nephew Viaan for recording and editing this video. Sharing this clip, Shamita captioned, "Art is something that makes me breathe with a different kind of happiness You goto do what makes you happy .. be around the ones that make you smile Baby viaan decided to record this video.. and edit it!!! Proud Maasi had to put it up !!!" Her fans have applauded her for being a talented artist and have dropped several amazing comments.

Click here to watch the video

Speaking of Shamita, the actress has been in the spotlight since she appeared on the OTT edition of Bigg Boss. In the house, she made some wonderful friends and fell in love with Raqesh Bapat. Even after coming out of the show, Shamita and Raqesh were often spotted together in the city. Several reports claimed that Shamita and he have broken up due to friction between them. There have been many speculations regarding their relationship but nothing has been revealed by the actors yet.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty enjoys a sweet delight during her London vacay; See PIC