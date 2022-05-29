Shamita Shetty is a gorgeous sight in a green off-shoulder dress, gets clicked in the city; PICS

Shamita Shetty is one of the biggest names in the Telly World. She worked in films in the early and mid ‘00s. She has been a part of many reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Karan Johar and Salman Khan respectively. Most recently, she was seen in The Khatra Khatra Show. She fell in love with beau Raqesh Bapat in the Bigg Boss house. Their fans gave them a couple name ShaRa when they were in Bigg Boss' house. Even after the show, the duo is seen going out on dates together. Both are quite active on their social media handles and they often share their pictures with fans.

Shamita Shetty was papped with a friend at Izumi, a Japanese restaurant in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai, yesterday. Shamita looked ethereal in her green off-shoulder one piece as she made her way out with a friend who had on a designer yellow jacket over her white and whites. They struck a pose for the paparazzi and looked seemingly happy after their meal. Shamita Shetty looked very photogenic as she always does.

Have a look at Shamita Shetty’s photos from Izumi:

Shamita Shetty’s is often seen with her sister and actress Shilpa Shetty. The sisters recently met on Mother’s Day as they decided to spend some quality time with their mother. While Shamita is busy gracing reality television shows with her electrifying presence, Shilpa Shetty gears up for her next release Nikamma with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia which sees a 17th June, 2022 release, only in theatres. The film is a remake of the Telugu film Middle Class Abbayi starring Natural star Nani. Shamita Shetty’s beau Raqesh Bapat, just like her, is also venturing into reality shows.

