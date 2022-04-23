Shamita Shetty on how she coped up with mentally challenging phase in Bigg Boss 15: Honestly, I did not know..

Shamita Shetty was last seen in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15. The actress had her own highs and lows in the TV reality show. To note, she was one of the finalists in the season. Recently in an interview with her sister and actress Shilpa Shetty, she spoke about her phase in Bigg Boss 15, mental health, and depression at a length.

When asked about how she managed to cope after going through a mentally challenging phase in Bigg Boss, Shamita said, “Honeslty, I did not know what I was thinking when I decided to go into the Bigg Boss house. As you must have seen that there were a lot of highs and lows in that house. But, I don’t know how I managed to put myself together and just move on. And, I think it is because of what I have been through in my past…I have been through depression and that’s what made me stronger… that is what gives me the courage to take on challenges because I feel like if I can overcome that, I can overcome anything.”

She also talked about mental health and depression at a length and said, “When I was going through that phase for the first time. I did not know it was depression. I did not understand why I was behaving in a particular way or feeling that way…People have to own up to the fact and most importantly family support during that time is very important…Talk about it.”

On a concluding note, she said that she keeps checking the signs of depression every day so that it does not happen again, and also awareness helps.

For those unaware, Shamita Shetty was part of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15, where she emerged as the third runner-up. She managed to win several hearts due to her fierce attitude. To note, this was her third appearance on the TV reality show as earlier, she appeared on Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 3.

