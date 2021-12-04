Shamita Shetty to Karan Kundrra: Newsmakers of the week from Bigg Boss 15

The past week of the show Bigg Boss 15 had brought a lot of drama and action to show. The entry of the 5 wildcard contestants has messed up the equation between the contestants. The wildcards are also seen instigating the housemates by making them do house chores and commenting on their equations. It was seen that Umar Riaz and Rakhi Sawant’s husband got into a major fight during tasks. Rakhi Sawant intervened and took Ritesh’s side.

In the previous episode, Karan Kundrra was seen getting into a major fight during the task. Karan and Pratik were seen getting violent. Pratik accused Karan of kicking him as well, which he denied. Later, Pratik challenged him to beat him up and he'd crack Karan’s head in the house. To this Karan gave him an open challenge.

In the recent episode, Shamita Shetty was seen talking rudely to Devoleena, which lead to a major fight between the two. The actresses were seen hailing harsh comments on each other. Shamita Shetty had fainted while fighting and Karan Kundrra lifted her to took her to the medical room. In the weekend episode as well Shamita Shetty was seen getting into a verbal fight with Abhijit Bichukale as she mistook his statement as abuse to her. He also got furious and disrespected her in front of everyone. The host Salman Khan was shocked to see the unruly behaviour of the contestants and he schooled both of them.



