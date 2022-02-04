Shamita Shetty opens up on relationship with Raqesh Bapat: Want to settle down, work and have babies

Shamita Shetty who recently came out of Bigg Boss 15 house after the reality show ended, has always been vocal about her relationship with actor Raqesh Bapat. After Bigg Boss 15, the duo has already got papped a lot of time in the city packed in PDA. Recently in an interview with ETimes, the Mohabbatien actress spilled some beans on her relationship with her boyfriend Raqesh and her marriage plans. She also told that at this point in time she wants to settle down, work and have babies.

During the interview to the news portal, Shamita Shetty said, "I was sending positive energies to the universe while I was inside the BB 15 house because I believe in manifesting things. It is an affirmation that I am getting married this year so the universe has to make sure that I get married this year. During COVID I really realised that I was alone and the loneliness got to me. I’ve been single for a very long time and I live my life my way or by my own terms. I definitely missed having a partner. I am happy that I’ve one right now. Let’s see where that goes but yes I would like to settle down, work and also have my babies. There’s a lot that I want to do.”

On February 02, Shamita celebrated her birthday with friends and family members. Her elder sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra threw the birthday bash and invited most of the people from the Bigg Boss fraternity.

