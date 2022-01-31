Shamita Shetty overjoyed with support from fans, credits them for her 'tumultuous' Bigg Boss 15 journey

Shamita Shetty has been one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15. She has managed to win audiences’ hearts many times with her performance. The actress was seen fighting for herself in the show and even standing for others. Right from the OTT version to television, her fan following has been increasing and the actress is also very thankful. She has not won the show but her fans have already considered the winner. Today she came live on Instagram and thanked all her fans for their love and support.

During the live session, the actress took everyone’s names and thanked them for sending so much love. Shamita also mentioned that she has seen some videos that her fans made and is overwhelmed. She even called her Bigg Boss 15 journey a difficult one and said that it won’t be possible without the love and support. Well, Shamita was the fourth contestant to be eliminated from the show. Nishant Bhatt opted to take the money bag and quit the winner’s race.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Shamita wrote, “Gratitude. #ShamitasTribe you have left me speechless, overwhelmed and full of love! Blessed to have you all besides me, with me, always.”

Even her fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Some even called her rock. One of the fans wrote, “U are winner for me.”

During the Finale, Shilpa Shetty and her mother were also seen cheering for Shamita. Raqesh Bapat also came for his lady love. They even performed on the song ‘Sami Sami’. The couple has been one of the most adorable ones.

