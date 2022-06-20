Shamita Shetty pens heartfelt birthday note for mother Sunanda Shetty; Calls her epitome of grace and dignity
Shamita Shetty and her family are currently in London and they are celebrating Sunanda Shetty's birthday.
Bigg Boss 15 contestant and actress Shamita Shetty is currently spending quality time with her family in London. The family will be vacationing for a month in the international destination. On June 20, Shamita celebrated her mother Sunanda Shetty's birthday by sharing a heartfelt note on social media. She posted a lovely picture with her "strongest" mother and her friends, followers couldn't stop commenting on this post dedicated to her mother. The mother-duo looked picture perfect in this frame. Pratik Sehajpal, who developed a close bond with Shamita during Bigg Boss, commented, "Mashallah God bless always."
Shamita Shetty's caption for her mother Sunanda Shetty read: "Happy birthday to the strongest woman I have known .. my mama you are the epitome of grace and dignity. Thankyou for everything you do and for teaching me to be strong and stand fearless for what I believe in. I dont know what we would be without you. love u ma to the moon and back @sunandashetty10 #birthdaywishes #love #happybirthday #mom #mothersanddaughters #love (sic)".
Take a look at Shamita Shetty's post here:
Shamita Shetty shares a very close bond with her mother, which was seen during her stint inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Her mother, Sunanda stood as a pillar from outside the house and supported her daughter at every step. When Shamita's relationship was questioned with Raqesh Bapat, Sunanda acted as a shield and responded to Vishal Kotian for making "distasteful" remarks against them. Sunanda Shetty visited the house on a few occasions to give strength to Shamita, and was even a part of the finale episode.
On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty, who is seen judging television dance shows, is also in London and shared a special video featuring her mother. Shilpa captioned the post, "My WORLD, my rock, my bestie, my cheerleader, my force, my sun, moon and ever-shining STAR. Happy birthday to you! Wishing you great health and miles of smiles always @sunandashetty10 #MyWorld #motherdaughter #famjam #blessing #blessed #gratitude #HappyBirthdayMom #firstbestfriend (sic)"
Watch the video here:
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Sunanda Shetty.
