Shamita Shetty picks yellow sharara, shares Ganesh Chaturthi PICS with Shilpa Shetty and her family

Shamita Shetty is one of the most popular actresses of the entertainment industry. She was immensely highlighted during her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar and Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan. The actress is regarded among the most fashionable actresses in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Shamita Shetty looks stunning her recent pictures as she poses with her family post the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Bigg Boss 15 fame Shamita Shetty has shared a series of pictures on social media, where she is seen posing in a beautiful yellow and pink printed sharara with gota work on it. The actress sported statement golden earrings and bangles for completing the look. She shared pictures with her mother and sister Shilpa Shetty, who looked stunning in multicolour lehenga. She also posed with Shilpa’s husband Raj. Shamita wrote in captions, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.. may lord Ganesha remove all the obstacles and fill your lives with loads of peace and happiness always.”

See post here-

Pratik Sehajpal and Rajiv Adatia dropped heart emojis on her post.

The romance between Shamita and Raqesh Bapat became quite a buzz in pass few months. The duo met in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, which was hosted by Karan Johar. They formed an immediate connection in the house and eventually fell in love with each other. There were many speculations that the two broke up due to friction between them. The actors eventually, officially announced their break-up and left their mutual fans dejected.

She said with Pinkvilla, “At the end of the day, we are not like teenagers. We are two mature people who kind of understand the situation. We understand each other and I think both of us, mutually decided whatever we did and we'd much rather be friends and be happy individually than mess things up.”

