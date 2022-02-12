Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat to Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin: Adorable hugs of 5 celeb couples on Hug Day

The Valentine’s week is going on and love is in the air. After Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day and Promise Day, today is Hug Day. Hug is the most beautiful way to express your emotions to someone, even without saying a word. It is the perfect way to make up after a fight and express your love for someone special in your life. On the Hug Day, we have brought 5 hugs between celebs and the reason behind the hug.

It was an adorable hug between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The duo fell in love inside the house but their relationship had numerous ups and downs. In this scene, Tejasswi was hurt by Karan’s words so to make up he hugged her.

This was a very emotional hug between Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. When Jasmin was eliminated from the house, he could not bear it and had a panic attack.

In the picture, Rubina Dilaik got emotional and hugged Abhinav Shukla. It was after the incident when Rakhi Sawant had pulled the drawstring of his attire, owing to which Rubina had lost her cool. She had thrown water on her and fought with her.

This is an adorable picture of Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer as they found love in the house. They couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

It is a picture of cute romance between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. The duo had expressed their feelings for each other. In the scene, she was running after him and teasing him. As he stops, she goes and hugs him from behind.

