Shamita Shetty on relationship with Raqesh Bapat: We are very secure, rumours don’t affect us

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have become the talk of the town since their entry into Bigg Boss OTT. The duo developed feelings for each other inside the house and they also came into a relationship in the show. Raqesh Bapat had also been supporting her throughout her journey in Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan. Even after the show, they are often spotted together. There are numerous rumours about the breakup or of marriage, making rounds on the internet. Shamita Shetty recently talked with Hindustan Times about the impact of rumours on their families.

Shamita Shetty shared, “Unfortunately, my entire relationship has been out there because we were on a public platform for quite some time. We did create a certain amount of fan following, and our fans love to see us together. But yes, it’s [the attention] tough. It puts a lot of pressure on two people in a relationship because you feel like you are constantly explaining yourself.”

Shetty added that there is a lot of judgment and trolling that the families have to go through, unfortunately. She shared that she doesn’t like Raqesh’s family being bothered so much. She added that it’s avoidable and wishes people would respect the fact that everyone has a heart, they should not hit below the belt.

Talking about their relationship, Shamita added, “We (Raqesh and I) have consciously made an effort to not let these things affect us too much. A relationship is about two people only. It can’t be about the rest of the world and what they think about you. Luckily, we both are very secure people ..so it doesn’t affect us.”

Shamita shared about her professional life after Bigg Boss 15 said, “Things have been good. And I am happy that there is stuff to choose from and good offers that are coming my way, which makes me happy. That, for me, is a change after Bigg Boss. I am in the process of signing two good web series as well.”

Also read- Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat look all sporty as they get clicked outside a studio; PICS