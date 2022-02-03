Shamita Shetty’s beau Raqesh Bapat announces social media detox; Says ‘Posting less, accomplishing more’

Raqesh Bapat has been part of the television industry for a long time and has been seen in the popular show including Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak, Qubool Hai and others. He recently came into the limelight when he became part of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. In the show, he formed a good bond with actress Shamita Shetty and they expressed their feelings for each other. Raqesh had been constantly supporting his ladylove in Bigg Boss 15, and now as the show is over, he has announced social media detox.

Raqesh Bapat took to Twitter to announce that he going to do social media detox. The actor is known to be a very private person, who likes to keep away from drama. The actor was recently seen enjoying with Shamita Shetty on the eve of her birthday. Shamita had thrown a birthday party yesterday and was seen cutting the cake along with her family and Raqesh Bapat. She had also invited her friends from Bigg Boss 15.

Now Raqesh Bapat has announced his social media detox as he wrote, “#socialmediadetox thanQ” and shares a quiet which read, “Posting less, Doing more. Comparing less, Reflecting more. Discussing less, Accomplishing more.”

Raqesh Bapat was earlier seen in Bigg Boss OTT and later he had entered Bigg Boss 15 for supporting his ladylove Shamita Shetty. But he had to go out of the house soon because of health issues. He had sent his jacket for her inside the house. He was also seen supporting the actress in the finale of Bigg Boss 15.



