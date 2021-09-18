Shamita Shetty’s entry to Rakhi Sawant's Spiderman costume: Top 5 news from Bigg Boss OTT that made headlines

The show Bigg Boss OTT has been one of the most popular shows on television screens. The show has reached its finale episode. The show is hosted by the director-producer . Its filled with a lot of drama, action and emotions. Numerous connections were formed and broken in the six weeks span. There were numerous instances where fights broke out in the house. As the show comes to an end, we have highlighted the top 5 moments which grabbed headlines in the show.

Shamita Shetty’s participation amid Raj Kundra controversy

Shamita Shetty was an unexpected name on the list of Bigg Boss OTT contestants. She was the first contestant to be introduced by host Karan Johar. She came into the house amid her brother-in-law Raj Kundra's controversy, in which he was stuck in a legal case related to porn.

Budding romance between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat

If there was one connection in the house that got most highlighted, it was that of Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. They openly shared their likeness for each other and they were often found hugging and kissing each other. The two are very opposite in nature, but they look adorable together in the show.

Zeeshan eliminated from the show

Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan came into the limelight in the house due to his physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal. Due to this, he was evicted immediately from the show. After coming out, he shared pics of his wounds on social media.

Neha and Pratik closeness

In the show, Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal were seen breaking their respective connections and forming connections with one another. They came very close in the house and Neha had also said that if she would have met him earlier, she would have dated him.