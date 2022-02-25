Shamita Shetty shares her version of Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Such a boring day’ reel; Watch

Shamita Shetty has been in the limelight since she did the OTT version of the reality show Bigg Boss. She formed some great friendships in the house and also fell in love with Raqesh Bapat. The duo expressed their feelings for each other in the show. Shamita was later seen in Bigg Boss 15. The actress is quite active on social media and often shares pictures and videos with her fans. Today, she shared her version of a trending reel.

Shamita Shetty has shared video on Shehnaaz Gill’s trending reel ‘Such a boring day’, which is an audio of her stay in Bigg Boss 13 house. Music composer Yashraj Mukhate had converted it into a song, which had gone viral. In the video shared by Shamita Shetty, she is seen sitting with pile of clothes around her. The video has a hilarious twist as she is ignored by her team and even her cat leaves her. She captioned, “Alexa, play such a Boring Day @meghna.agrawall @nidhig14 #boringday #lazydays #chillscenes #vibes”.

Shamita Shetty’s sister Shilpa Shetty had also recreated the reel along with Shehnaaz Gill, which was likes by a lot of their fans.

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, she reacted to Raqesh Bapat proposing her for marriage. She said, “Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Shamita answered if Raqesh asked her to marry him. “No! Woh paagal hai? Iss stage pe koi bhi mereko aise bolega, please, main bhaag jaungi. Aur agar main usko bolungi, woh bhaag jayega (He’s not crazy. At this stage, if anyone says that to me, I will run away. And even if I tell him this, he will run away). It’s too soon for all this.”



