Shamita Shetty shares a PIC with her work mode on; Fans excited for 'what's coming next'

Shamita Shetty has been in the spotlight since she appeared on the OTT edition of Bigg Boss. In the house, she made some wonderful friends and fell in love with Raqesh Bapat. In the episode, the couple expressed their feelings for one another. Shamita later appeared in Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant. The actress is very active on social media, sharing photographs and videos with her followers on a regular basis. Today she shared some pictures on her Instagram with her ‘boss lady’ pants on and fans went absolutely gaga over them.

In the pictures that Shamita Shetty shared on her Instagram, she looked gorgeous. She opted for a sporty look and wore a patterned tube top with a netted top over it and tights. She completed the look with red shoes. She also had a pair of headphones on and was standing in front of a podium with a mic, giving a glimpse of her work. Her face held a stoic yet graceful expression. She kept the caption for the post short and sweet and just added the heart emoji. As soon as she put up the post, it became an instant hit. Fans from all over poured in their excitement, asking her ‘what’s coming next’.

Take a look at Shamita's post:

Shamita Shetty is super close with her family and often posts pictures with her sister Shilpa and her beau Raqesh Bapat. Recently, Shamita visited Raqesh Bapat and his family in Pune and it was definitely a treat for their fans.

Shamita posed with Raqesh Bapat, his sister Sheetal Bapat, and his niece Isha Bapat.

