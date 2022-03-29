Shamita Shetty spends quality time with Raqesh Bapat and his family in Pune; Fans say 'Nazar Na Lage'

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat enjoy a massive fan following. They met inside Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT and their chemistry in the show was liked by many and since then, they remain the loudest cheerleaders for each other. Even Raqesh had supported Shamita during her stint in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15. And, their fans lovingly call them ‘ShaRa’. Recently, Shamita visited Raqesh Bapat and his family in Pune and it was definitely a treat for their fans.

Shamita posed with Raqesh Bapat, his sister Sheetal Bapat, and his niece Isha Bapat. They all were smiling in the first photo. While in the second picture, Shamita, Raqesh, Isha posed with their pet dog. The photos were shared by Sheetal on her Instagram handle. The pictures surely left fans in surprise and they showered love in the comments. A fan wrote, “Nazar Na Lage.” Another user commented, “This is picture perfect.”

Take a look:

See Fans’ comments here:

Earlier, Shamita had too shared some photos from her Pune visit and gave major spring vibes. In the photos, Shamita can be seen posing around flowers. She looked every inch beautiful. Her hair and makeup were also on-point. While sharing the photo, the Mohabbatein actress wrote, “Head full of dreams, hand full of flowers.”

Also, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty had celebrated Holika Dahan together. They had also sent out good wishes on Holi to fans with a video. The video was posted by Raqesh on his Instagram handle. He had joined Shamita and her sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra at her place for Holika Dahan.

ALSO READ: Shamita Shetty beautifully recreates song ‘Agar Tum Mil Jao’ as her and Emraan Hashmi’s film Zeher turns 17